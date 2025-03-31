Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1826 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,562)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0552 oz) 1,718 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC621,338
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1826
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 967 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAl Sur del Mundo
DateMarch 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
123
