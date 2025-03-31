flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1826 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,562)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0552 oz) 1,718 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC621,338

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1826
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 967 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - March 31, 2025
SellerAl Sur del Mundo
DateMarch 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Alexander - September 26, 2021
SellerAlexander
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionXF45
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
SellerNumedux
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
SellerWAG
DateApril 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 20, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1826 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1826All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 4 SchillingNumismatic auctions