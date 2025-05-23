flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1826 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC102,854

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1826
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

Сondition
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
SellerRussian Heritage
DateJuly 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
