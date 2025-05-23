2/3 Thaler 1826 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.

