2/3 Thaler 1826 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC102,854
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1826
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place October 6, 2024.
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
SellerRussian Heritage
DateJuly 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
