Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1845 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 2/3 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,986)
  • Weight13,175 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,563

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1845
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
790 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 3, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

