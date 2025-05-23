Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1845 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,986)
- Weight13,175 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9906 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,563
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1845
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Сondition
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
12
