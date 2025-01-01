Catalog
Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Period:
1806-1872
1806-1872
Frederick Francis I
1806-1837
Paul Friedrich
1838-1842
Frederick Francis II
1842-1872
Mecklenburg-Schwerin coins price guide
Frederick Francis II
2/3 Thaler
Silver coins 2/3 Thaler of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin
2/3 Thaler 1845
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1845
1,563
0
35
