Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Silver coins 2/3 Thaler of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

2/3 Thaler 1845

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
18451,563035
