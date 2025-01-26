Lauenburg Period: 1830-1830 1830-1830
2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. (Lauenburg, Frederick VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 4,050
Description
- Country Lauenburg
- Period Frederick VI
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Friedrich VI (Duke of Lauenburg)
- Mint Altona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 with mark F.F.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (17)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (30)
- Möller (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
123 ... 6
