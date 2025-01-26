flag
Lauenburg Period: 1830-1830 1830-1830

2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. (Lauenburg, Frederick VI)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. - Silver Coin Value - Lauenburg, Frederick VI Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. - Silver Coin Value - Lauenburg, Frederick VI

Photo by: Jean Elsen & ses Fils S.A.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 4,050

Description

  • Country Lauenburg
  • Period Frederick VI
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Friedrich VI (Duke of Lauenburg)
  • Mint Altona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 with mark F.F.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
524 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. at auction Stack's - March 14, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date March 14, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
