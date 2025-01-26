2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F. (Lauenburg, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Lauenburg 2/3 Thaler 1830 with mark F.F.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. The record price belongs to the lot 4124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (29) XF (53) VF (21) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (18) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (20) PCGS (1)

