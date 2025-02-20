flag
Lauenburg Period: 1830-1830 1830-1830

Silver coins 2/3 Thaler of Frederick VI - Lauenburg

type-coin
type-coin

2/3 Thaler 1830

Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales
1830 F.F. 4,050 1 108
