Home
Catalog
Lauenburg
1830
Lauenburg
Period:
1830-1830
1830-1830
Frederick VI
1830-1830
Coins of Lauenburg 1830
2/3 Thaler 1830 F.F.
Average price
420 $
Sales
1
108
Best offers
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction
Feb 15, 2025
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction
Feb 23, 2025
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction
Feb 23, 2025
Lauenburg
Period
1830-1830
???
Lauenburg
Period
1830-1830
Frederick VI
1830-1830
