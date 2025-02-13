flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1844

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844
Reverse 2 Thaler 1844
2 Thaler 1844
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse Goldgulden 1844
Reverse Goldgulden 1844
Goldgulden 1844
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844
1/2 Gulden 1844
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1844
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1844
6 Kreuzer 1844
Average price
Sales
0 0
