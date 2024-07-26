2 Thaler 1844 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (14) XF (34) VF (12) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (23)

Möller (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (2)