Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
2 Thaler 1844 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 2,346
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (23)
- Möller (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
