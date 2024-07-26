flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

2 Thaler 1844 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,346

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20660 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,995. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Möller (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 19, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 10, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

