Goldgulden 1844 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)