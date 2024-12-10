Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1844 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search