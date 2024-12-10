flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1844 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 22, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1844 at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

