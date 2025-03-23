flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1843

Silver coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1843
Reverse Goldgulden 1843
Goldgulden 1843
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843
1/2 Gulden 1843
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 5
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access