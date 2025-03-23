Catalog
Home
Catalog
Hohenzollern-Hechingen
1843
Hohenzollern-Hechingen
Period:
1804-1847
1804-1847
Hermann Friedrich Otto
1804-1804
Constantine
1839-1847
Home
Catalog
Hohenzollern-Hechingen
1843
Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1843
Goldgulden 1843
Average price
650 $
Sales
0
12
1/2 Gulden 1843
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
5
Best offers
Nomisma Aste
Auction
Mar 23, 2025
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction
Feb 23, 2025
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction
Feb 13, 2025
???
Hohenzollern-Hechingen
Period
1804-1847
Hermann Friedrich Otto
1804-1804
Constantine
1839-1847
