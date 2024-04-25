1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (2)