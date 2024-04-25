flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen Coin catalog of Constantine Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen in 1843 All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access