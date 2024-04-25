Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
