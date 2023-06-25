flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,280

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen Coin catalog of Constantine Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen in 1843 All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access