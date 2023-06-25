Goldgulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

