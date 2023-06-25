Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1843 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,280
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
