Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1839

Silver coins

Obverse Goldgulden 1839
Reverse Goldgulden 1839
Goldgulden 1839
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1839
1/2 Gulden 1839
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 6
