1/2 Gulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2)