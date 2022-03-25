flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

1/2 Gulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 15,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

