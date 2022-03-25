Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
1/2 Gulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 15,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
