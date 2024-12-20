Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 15,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
