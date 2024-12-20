flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1839 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 15,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 896 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1839 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen Coin catalog of Constantine Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen in 1839 All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Goldgulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access