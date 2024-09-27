Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt 1826

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Gulden 1826 H. R.
Reverse 10 Gulden 1826 H. R.
10 Gulden 1826 H. R.
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 26

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1826
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1826
6 Kreuzer 1826
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 10
