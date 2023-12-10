Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1826 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

