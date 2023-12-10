6 Kreuzer 1826 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) No grade (1)