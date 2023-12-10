Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1826 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1826
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1826 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
