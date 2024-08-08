Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Gulden 1826 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 10 Gulden
- Year 1826
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 with mark H. R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (11)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (3)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3997 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Gulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search