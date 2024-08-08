10 Gulden 1826 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 with mark H. R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

