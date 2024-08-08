Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Gulden 1826 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1953 oz) 6,075 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 10 Gulden
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 with mark H. R.. This gold coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3997 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Frühwald - November 5, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date November 5, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - April 30, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 10 Gulden 1826 H. R. at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Gulden 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

