Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Golden coins Ducat of George III - Hanover

type-coin
type-coin

Ducat 1815-1818

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1815 C 0 91818 C 0 2
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III All Hanover coins Hanover coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search