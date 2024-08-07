Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Ducat 1815 C (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1815
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1815 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4841 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2555 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2117 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
