Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Ducat 1815 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Ducat 1815 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Ducat 1815 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1815 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4841 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2555 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2117 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction iNumis - December 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date December 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Hanover Ducat 1815 C at auction Leu - October 24, 1999
Seller Leu
Date October 24, 1999
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

