Ducat 1818 C (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1818 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition XF (2)