Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Ducat 1818 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Ducat 1818 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Ducat 1818 C - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1818 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Hanover Ducat 1818 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
3287 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Hanover Ducat 1818 C at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

