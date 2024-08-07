Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Ducat 1818 C (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Ducat 1818 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4842 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
