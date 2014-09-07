Sechsling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place August 8, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)