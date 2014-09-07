Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 480,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1851
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place August 8, 2010.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
