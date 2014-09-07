Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 480,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place August 8, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1851 at auction Heritage - August 8, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

