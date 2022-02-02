Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 292,800

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1841 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Goldberg - June 15, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

