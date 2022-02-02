Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1841 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 292,800
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1841 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search