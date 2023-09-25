Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 154,560

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1836 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hamburg Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Hamburg Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hamburg Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

