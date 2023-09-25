Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1836 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 154,560
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1836
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1836 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4821 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
