Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1833 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Sechsling 1833 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Sechsling 1833 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 134,976

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1833 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Hamburg Sechsling 1833 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1833 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins Sechsling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search