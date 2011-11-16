Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1833 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 134,976
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1833
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1833 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
