Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1817 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 48,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
