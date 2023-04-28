Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 96,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Sechsling
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1807 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5755 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sechsling 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

