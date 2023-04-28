Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1807 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5755 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)