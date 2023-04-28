Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Sechsling 1807 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 96,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Sechsling
- Year 1807
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Sechsling 1807 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5755 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Künker (7)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search