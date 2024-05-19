Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 320,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
