Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1855 A - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1855 A - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 320,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Naumann - May 6, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1855 A at auction Naumann - May 7, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1855 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins Dreiling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search