Dreiling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (7)