Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 578,072

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg Dreiling 1851 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

