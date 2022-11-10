Dreiling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (9)