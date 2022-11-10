Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 578,072
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1851
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Dreiling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
