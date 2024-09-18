Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Dreiling 1803 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 355,200
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Dreiling
- Year 1803
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Dreiling 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
