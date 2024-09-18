Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Dreiling 1803 O.H.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Dreiling 1803 O.H.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Dreiling 1803 O.H.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 355,200

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Dreiling
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Dreiling 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

