Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1855 A (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 112,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1855
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (9)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (15)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 240 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search