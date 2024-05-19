Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
1 Shilling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 1,083 g
- Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 240,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1851
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5032 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 23, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
123
