Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1851 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1851 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1851 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 240,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5032 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (19)
  • Russiancoin (15)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1851 at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

