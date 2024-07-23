Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 148,800

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1841 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1841 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins 1 Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search