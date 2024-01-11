1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

