Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 152,639

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 559 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stack's (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Heritage - December 31, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1837 H.S.K. at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

