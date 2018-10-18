1 Shilling 1832 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1832 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4158 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2)