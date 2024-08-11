Ducat 1871 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1871 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

