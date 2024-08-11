Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1871 B (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 30,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1871
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1871 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (8)
- Marciniak (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 5500 SEK
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 20, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date September 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search