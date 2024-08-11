Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1871 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1871 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1871 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 30,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1871 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 5500 SEK
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 2900 PLN
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 20, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 20, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Aurea - September 5, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1871 B at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

