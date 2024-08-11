Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1870 B (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 26,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1870
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1870 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search