Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1870 B (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1870 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1870 B - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 26,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1870 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Leu - October 30, 2009
Seller Leu
Date October 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 18, 2005
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 18, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1870 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1870 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search