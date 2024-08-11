Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1867 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 24,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1867
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3247 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2599 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1062 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
