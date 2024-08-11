Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1867 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1867 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1867 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 24,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3247 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2599 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1062 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction AA Muntenveiling - July 4, 2020
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date July 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1867 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1867 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search