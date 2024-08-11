Ducat 1867 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3247 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 360,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (9)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Nihon (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)