Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1864 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 20,440
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1864
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (17)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
123
