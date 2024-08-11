Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1864 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1864 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1864 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 20,440

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 611 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction VL Nummus - October 25, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1864 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1864 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search