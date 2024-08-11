Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1863 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1863 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1863 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 16,596

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1863 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1863 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search