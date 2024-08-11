Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1863 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 16,596
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1863
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1863 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4806 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1089 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
