Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1862 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 15,200
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1862
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
