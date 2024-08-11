Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1862 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1862 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1862 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 15,200

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Lugdunum - March 6, 2019
Seller Lugdunum
Date March 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hamburg Ducat 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

