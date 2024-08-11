Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1861 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1861 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1861 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 14,826

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 4200 DKK
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Heritage - October 22, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Negrini - May 17, 2019
Seller Negrini
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1861 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1861 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search