Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1861 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 14,826
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1861
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1861 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24148 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Negrini (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 4200 DKK
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
925 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search