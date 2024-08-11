Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1859 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,119
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1859
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (7)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
