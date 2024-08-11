Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1859 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1859 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1859 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,119

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31507 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction CNG - January 28, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2015
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Heritage - September 17, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1859 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1859 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search