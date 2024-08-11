Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1858 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1858 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1858 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,154

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
605 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - July 24, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1858 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

