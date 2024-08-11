Ducat 1858 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (16) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)

