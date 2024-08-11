Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1858 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,154
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1858
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1858 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place July 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (11)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
