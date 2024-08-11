Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1856 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1856 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1856 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,678

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1856 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search