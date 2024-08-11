Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1856 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,678
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1856
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (7)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search