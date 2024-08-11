Ducat 1856 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

