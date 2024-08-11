Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1854 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1854 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1854 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,316

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1854 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1006 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1854 at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

