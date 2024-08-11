Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1854 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,316
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1854
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1854 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (4)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1006 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search