Ducat 1854 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1854 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)