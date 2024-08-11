Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1853 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1853 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1853 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,476

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

