Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1853 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,476
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1853
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1178 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
