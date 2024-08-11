Ducat 1852 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)