Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1852 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1852 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1852 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,497

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Hamburg Ducat 1852 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1852 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search