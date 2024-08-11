Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1852 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,497
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1852
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (5)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
