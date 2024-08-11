Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1849 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 13,043
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1849
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (8)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
