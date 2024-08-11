Ducat 1849 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (10) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service NGC (3)