Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1849 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1849 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1849 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 13,043

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Heritage - September 23, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1849 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search